Feeling like fall for Saturday

Thanks to a cold front, we’re feeling like fall! We’ll only warm up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We’re mostly cloudy this morning, but some sun is possible this afternoon. You can expect a breezy northerly wind today.
We’ll cool back down into the 60s by Sunday morning. A few showers are possible on Sunday, but rain chances will be slim. We’ll warm up into the low 80s in the afternoon. This cold front will return as a warm front by Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and we’ll have hit or miss showers and storms.
In the tropics, we have Subtropical Storm Melissa in the western Atlantic. There are two other areas highlighted where a tropical disturbance may form; one is in the Caribbean and another off the coast of Africa. None of these systems are a threat to the Gulf Coast.
