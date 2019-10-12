Authorities responding to Biloxi train-car collision

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a car-train collision on Rodenberg Avenue in Biloxi.
Details are limited at this time, but we do know the train was westbound and the car is on the north side of the railroad tracks.
Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back said three people were in the vehicle, and one is injured.
At this time, only the Rodenberg Avenue crossing is blocked.
Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.