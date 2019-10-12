Area evacuated around downtown New Orleans buiding collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department said the Hard Rock building is considered stable, but unsupported.
The sixth to eighth floors were heavily damaged after a crane collapsed that was on top of the building.
The situation is considered dangerous and residents are strongly encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. A mandatory evacuation is being conducted in a "red zone" bounded by the Uptown side of Bienville Street, the downtown side of Canal Street and lakeside of Burgundy Street.
Residents who are in this area are required to evacuate immediately and listen to public safety officials.
Street closures include:
- Basin Street from Rampart Street to Tulane Avenue
- North Rampart Street from Conti to Common streets
- Canal Street from Saratoga to Baronne streets
All shows scheduled at the nearby Saenger Theatre have been canceled.
Impacts to service by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority are expected — including the Canal Streetcar to the Mississippi River, the Riverfront Streetcar is out of service, and the Rampart Union Passenger Terminal line is impacted — more details are forthcoming.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.