WLOX ‘Helmet Stickers’

WLOX "Helmet Stickers" - A new segment to WLOX Sports
By Josh Berrian | October 11, 2019 at 2:01 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 2:01 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Friday Night Football Showdown crew debut a new segment on WLOX-TV called 'Helmet Stickers’, selecting coast football players that have stood out to them throughout the 2019 season.

The following selections are for the midway point of the season:

Hugh Keeton - Jaden Walley, D’iberville senior athlete and a verbal Mississippi State commit

Tristan Ruppert - Jordan Irving, Gautier senior athlete

Josh Berrian - Dustin Allison, Pass Christian senior quarterback

Michael Dugan - K.K. Kendrick, Biloxi junior running back

Bill Snyder - Llanes Dickerson, West Harrison senior running back

These are just a handful of several star players on the coast, so the FNFS crew needs your help!

If you have a submission you would like to make for our ‘end-of-season’ helmet stickers segment, email us at AllWLOXSports@wlox.com or send a tweet to Josh (@_joshonair) and Michael (@MDuganWLOX) on Twitter.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for WLOX’s Friday Night Football Showdown.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.