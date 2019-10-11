WLOX ‘Helmet Stickers’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Friday Night Football Showdown crew debut a new segment on WLOX-TV called 'Helmet Stickers’, selecting coast football players that have stood out to them throughout the 2019 season.
The following selections are for the midway point of the season:
Hugh Keeton - Jaden Walley, D’iberville senior athlete and a verbal Mississippi State commit
Tristan Ruppert - Jordan Irving, Gautier senior athlete
Josh Berrian - Dustin Allison, Pass Christian senior quarterback
Michael Dugan - K.K. Kendrick, Biloxi junior running back
Bill Snyder - Llanes Dickerson, West Harrison senior running back
These are just a handful of several star players on the coast, so the FNFS crew needs your help!
If you have a submission you would like to make for our ‘end-of-season’ helmet stickers segment, email us at AllWLOXSports@wlox.com or send a tweet to Josh (@_joshonair) and Michael (@MDuganWLOX) on Twitter.
Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for WLOX’s Friday Night Football Showdown.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.