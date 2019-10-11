Student arrested after threat made at Gulfport middle school

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A juvenile was arrested Friday after making a threat against Bayou View Middle School.
Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East confirmed the threat was made in person, and the 14-year-old was arrested on campus.
Gulfport police said the arrest is a result of information received from within the school that alleged the student was planning to shoot other students. However, when the suspect was taken into custody, it was found the juvenile did not have immediate means to carry out the threat.
“The Gulfport Police Department and the Gulfport School District investigated that today, and we are taking appropriate action based on school policy and state law," East said.
According to East, the school principal became aware of the threat Thursday afternoon and alerted Gulfport police. East said officers went to the juvenile’s home, speaking with the teen and a parent.
The parent was asked to come to the school Friday to speak with School Resource Officers, who, working with Gulfport police, took the juvenile into custody.
“The Gulfport School District is responsible for the safety of all children, and we take these types of threats very seriously," East said.
The case will be handled by the Harrison County Youth Court.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.