Scattered thunderstorms today and tonight. Cooler tomorrow.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front approaches our area from the west. Low confidence on rain timing but it appears the best rain chances for coastal Mississippi could be between 4 PM and 7 PM. Highs will still climb into the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight into early Saturday as the front arrives. While a few showers may linger around sunrise Saturday, it will dry up by midday. Up to two inches of rainfall will be possible in coastal Mississippi now through Saturday. Severe damaging storms are not expected as this front rolls through. The payoff from the wet weather is that we’ll get a nice cooldown. After a cool Saturday morning in the 60s, it will be a pleasantly cool Saturday afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 70s to near 80. Then, it turns almost chilly by Sunday morning as we’ll wake up to lower 60s on the coast with perhaps some 50s inland. That will be the coolest we’ve been since mid-May. The tropics remain fairly quiet with no named systems at all in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the southwest Caribbean Sea, a disturbance off the coast of Africa, and a disturbance north of Bermuda, all with a low chance to develop. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.