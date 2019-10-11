Resurrection’s Perfect Start

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Heading into the final quarter tied with Stringer at 14, Resurrection Catholic’s undefeated status was in jeopardy. Ultimately, the Eagles rallied, finding the end zone three times in the final 12 minutes to beat the Red Devils 35-20, improving to 6-0 on the season.
“No panic, you know, we didn’t panic. We got down 14 zero. We knew that if we cleaned up some mistakes there we’d be okay," first-year head coach Lavon Capers told WLOX. "It’s good to get off to a good start for the community and for the kids. Of course it makes things a little more comfortable for you whenever you start out and you’re doing good.”
Resurrection Catholic (6-0) are off to their best start since 2015 when the team clinched a 1A state championship birth. New head coach, Lavon Capers, has played a huge factor in the program’s resurgence.
“Not to take away anything that Sisson did, he did very well with the program, but I do think the young energy he brought in just changed things for us," senior linebacker Zach Switzer told WLOX. "Coach Capers invested in new weight equipment and everything like that just kind of made everybody buy into the program. We had people leave early in the summer and it did nothing but workout for the best. If they didn’t want to be here, we didn’t want them here and now the energy that we bring to practice and to the games is just something I’m glad to be apart of.”
Playing in the smallest classification in the state, the Eagles are often overlooked and they use it as motivation.
“We’re always the underdogs and we’re always projected to not win the game.," junior nose and right guard Sam Williams told WLOX. "So we play with a huge chip on our shoulder.”
Don’t let their size fool you. This small team has big plans now that there are playoff implications to look forward to every week.
“I tell them every week, you know, if we lose one then we’re in a situation where we could either be three four in the playoffs or maybe even miss the playoffs with the teams that we have on the backend of our schedule," Capers said. "The biggest thing is just to execute, keep doing what we’re doing at practice. Working hard, not getting the big head, stay humble and make sure that we keep getting after it every day.”
Resurrection Catholic (6-0) will host Richton (4-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 12th.
