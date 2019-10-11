Pearl River Hosts ‘Meet The Wildcats’

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball squads teamed up for their annual “Meet the Wildcats” event inside the Marvin R. White Coliseum on Thursday.
The two teams were introduced to the crowd, went head-to-head in a three point contest, and the men had a scrimmage after.
Both teams have high expectations for the 2019-20 season, with the men looking to return to the NJCAA Tournament for the second time in program history while the women hope to build on last season’s success.
“Last year we tied for second in the south division and made an appearance in the state tournament as well as the region tournament,” women’s head coach Scotty Fletcher told WLOX. “So, now the next thing is hopefully get to that championship game and win a championship.”
“Every year that I’m the head coach here, we plan to win the last game we play,” men’s head coach Chris Oney told WLOX. “That’s the standard we set, that’s the goal each season - win the last game we play.”
Both teams open the regular season at home on November 4 against Delgado.
