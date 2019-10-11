Ole Miss sends warning to students after blackface photo surfaces online

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss officials are asking students to be sensitive when making Halloween costume choices this year.
A letter was sent to students, faculty and staff this week, asking students to avoid "culturally inappropriate behavior."
The letter comes after an Ole Miss honors student self-reported to the Bias Incident Response Team that he posed in blackface on a social media account.
That student is now going through the school's "restorative justice process," allowing him to engage with groups impacted by the post.
The letter also reminds students that social media posts are never private, and that irony and sarcasm do not come across as intended online.
