Ocean Springs businessman, wife, killed in crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A well-known Ocean Springs businessman and his wife died in a car crash Thursday night. Clark Levi, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amelda Levi, 46, was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for her injuries, but later died.
The crash happened around 8:37pm on Shearwater Drive, just south of Hudson Road. The preliminary investigation shows that the Porsche they were driving left the road and struck a tree.
The accident is currently under investigation, and officers were working to reconstruct the crash scene.
Levi was probably best known in Ocean Springs for his part in restoring and reopening the historic Lovelace Drugs store in downtown.
