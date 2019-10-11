Florida woman pleads guilty to DUI causing injury after hitting pedestrian on Biloxi Bay Bridge

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Florida woman pleaded guilty Friday to a 2017 DUI incident that left one person injured.
Yo’Shirkia Tawanna Allen was arrested on charges of felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a pedestrian on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.
At the time of the incident, officials with the Ocean Springs Police Department said the driver, identified Allen, of Pensacola, Florida, drove onto the walkway from the Biloxi side and hit a pedestrian on the Ocean Springs side. Allen, 30, reportedly drove off the bridge after the collision and left the scene.
The victim was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries but was later released.
Allen’s sentencing will be held Nov. 1, 2019
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.