Family of victim in fatal officer-involved shooting views body camera footage

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two months after the fatal Moss Point shooting, the family of Toussaint Diamon Sims has now seen the police body camera video of the moment their loved one died.
A little more than a week ago, the grand jury found the officer involved in the shooting was not guilty of any wrongdoing.
Jackson County-Moss Point NAACP President Curley Clark told WLOX News Now that his first mission is to sit down with the family and find out what they think about the video.
If the family and their legal representation felt that all of their questions have been answered, Clark said they will not need to move forward.
However, if the family still has questions left unanswered, Clark said the NAACP and the family’s legal team will decide which steps are necessary to move forward.
Multiple calls from WLOX to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley and to the family’s legal representation have gone unanswered on Thursday.
Moss Point’s Public Information Officer said that Mayor Mario king organized this meeting with the family and was present while the family viewed the video. He said that the family seemed to have been satisfied with the video and there was nothing that would lead him to believe otherwise.
We have been told by LaLinda Grace, who is the administrative coordinator for the Most Point Police Department, that the body cam video will be released to the public on Monday.
