Community remembers Ocean Springs businessman, wife after fatal crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs has lost a big name with the death of Lovelace Drugs owner Clark Levi and his wife Amy.
They were killed Thursday night in a car wreck just moments from their home. Now, the city is left to mourn them as the celebration he loved continues.
Two roses sit at the base of the tree where Clark Levi and his wife Amelda died.
“When I first heard about it last night, I just thought it wasn't true,” said Ward 2 Alderman Rickey Authement. “And then, once it sank in, I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ you know.”
Evidence of the crash on Shearwater Drive is still visible.
The debris that was strewn for yards was still being removed Friday morning, and their mangled car was evidence of the horrific crash.
It was not the only wreckage left behind.
“There’s no way we can make up for that loss,” said Cynthia Sutton with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. “We’re just going to live off his legacy and remember him in the best spirits that he would want us to.”
Levi was the owner of the iconic Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs, where staff hung black ribbons on Friday as part of their grief as the rest of the city celebrated Cruisin’ the Coast.
“Today, we’re open,” said pharmacist and long-time family friend John Read. “We had doubts, but Clark would want it. Yesterday he had his Cruisin’ the Coast vehicle sitting right out front with his little girl.”
Read was feeling that grief as much as anyone.
“My heart’s got a hole in it. So does this town. We’re going to work. Everything’s going to keep on going, but no one will ever replace him," he said.
Friends and associates said his death leaves a huge vacuum.
“Clark and his whole family have been such a big contributor to the city of Ocean Springs through the buildings that they own, through helping with Cruisin’ the Coast, contributing to different things that we do throughout the year,” Authement said.
“As a businessman and as an individual, he’s made a major impact in the community of Ocean Springs. He will be sorely missed," Sutton said.
The investigation continues into what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.