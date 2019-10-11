Authorities hope dead man’s tattoos will unlock the secret of his identity

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a week of tracking down leads, authorities say they still don't know the identity of a man found dead in the water near Deer Island. But they're hoping someone out there can help.
The man’s body was found floating in the water just south of Biloxi’s Kuhn Street Pier and north of the island on October 3. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said there were no signs of an assault, but the death is being investigated as suspicious until a cause of death can be determined.
Investigators said the victim had multiple, distinctive tattoos and initially hoped that would make it easier to identify the man, but that hasn’t been the case. So they’re releasing descriptions of the tattoos to the public with the hope that someone will recognize them. (Actual images of the tattoos cannot be shared at this time.)
The victim is described as a white man with short dark hair, potentially between the ages of 30 and 45. He is approximately 5′10″ to 6′02″ and weighed about 220 to 250 lbs. He was not wearing specific clothing that can be described.
His tattoos are described as:
- A scorpion tattoo on his right shoulder blade
- A Viking tattoo on his left shoulder blade
- “Brendan” was tattooed on the back of his right arm
- His right inner forearm had two separate tattoos which were an elephant and a clown face with the words “cry now”.
- On his left inner arm he had another clown face with the words “laugh later”.
- He has a tribal tattoo on the left upper arm.
- On his chest was a tattoo of a ribbon with “11-12-11”.
- The name “Davianna” was tattooed along his left side.
- He also had some symbols of an unknown language tattooed on his left calf.
If any of these tattoos sound familiar to you, or you have any other information that might help investigators, you’re asked to call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at (228) 865-4290, Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You may also reach Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.