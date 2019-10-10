WLOX Player of the Week: Moss Point’s Ruben Lee II

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Tigers are fresh off a shootout victory over St. Stanislaus, winning their first district game. A huge part of Friday’s win was quarterback Ruben Lee, who had five total touchdowns on the day, and threw for 340 passing yards at a 75% rate - earning him WLOX player of the week honors.
“It feels great. It was a team effort," Lee told WLOX. "My offensive line put up a wall and my receivers went up and caught the ball. We finally started executing, and I think we’re ready for district play.”
In the midst of that team effort, Lee said he wasn't even thinking about his own performance...until after the Tigers picked up the win.
“It was a very fun game to play. But the stats, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” he said. “After the game, they said, dude, you had a monster game. I was like, bet, bet. But I wasn’t really worried about the stats, just trying to get the win.”
After taking hundreds of snaps under center throughout his Moss Point career thus far, head coach Gene Harmon says Lee is really finding his footing right now as a junior.
“He’s very poised back there right now, he’s very confident in what he’s doing,” coach told WLOX. “He spends a lot of time in the film room with our offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, they spend a lot of time together. Basically, he’s an extended arm of him on the field.”
Hoping to ride the wave of momentum into this weekend’s homecoming match-up, coach Harmon says the game plan is simple.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing. We do what we do,” he said. “We’re gonna keep doing that, no matter who we play, we’re gonna keep doing what we do. Who we’re playing isn’t going to change that.”
