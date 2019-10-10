1 soldier remains hospitalized after Camp Shelby training accident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Out of the 23 U.S. Army paratroopers sent to the hospital after an overnight training exercise went wrong last week, only one remains hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, according to Cpt. Ashley Bain-Sangster, public affairs officers for the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division.
The soldiers were hurt during jump training exercise at Camp Shelby on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn said the exercise involved around 650 paratroopers with the 4/25 IBCT. Brigade commander Col. Christopher Landers said 87 soldiers missed their intended landing zone and landed in pine trees.
Of the 87 soldiers who landed off course, 23 were sent to Forrest General Hospital to be treated for injuries. Four remained hospitalized the morning after the accident.
Dr. Duncan Donald, Trauma Medical Director for FGH, said the most severe injuries the soldiers suffered were significant fractures, but all troopers were expected to fully recover and be able to return to active duty.
The accident happened during a month-long training exercise at Camp Shelby called Operation Arctic Anvil. The exercise includes 3,000 troops with the 4/25 IBCT, which is stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Military officials said Operation Arctic Anvil was put on hold immediately after the accident, but training has since resumed at Camp Shelby.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.