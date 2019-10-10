No. 1 Gulf Coast preps for MACJC South dual against No. 19 East Central

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast moved to the top of the NJCAA football rankings this week, but coach Jack Wright and his Bulldogs aren't talking about that or any other statistics headed into a Thursday showdown at East Central.
"The only stat that matters right now is we're 3-0 in the South, and they're 3-0 in the South," he said. "That's the only statistic that matters. Your non-division games are irrelevant. Any scores one way or another against other opponents don't matter. It's all about who comes out on top Thursday for the South. Whoever wins this game is in the driver's seat for the division."
Gulf Coast is 6-0, ranked No. 1, and East Central is 4-2, ranked No. 19. Kickoff in Decatur is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be watched at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream.
The two teams are the last unbeaten teams in South play, and it's easy to see why East Central is there.
"They give really great effort," Wright said. "They play extremely hard, which is a sign of really good coaching. Especially on the defensive front, they give great effort and chase the ball. They're always in the right gap, and they're very physical. They're an impressive group to watch. It's the strength of their team."
Sophomore linebacker Ronnie Thomas leads the defense with 10 tackles for loss, and freshman nose guard Joshua Ratcliff has a team-high five sacks.
Gulf Coast receiver Perry Keyes (So., Taylorsville/Taylorsville) is coming off a big week, where he caught three passes for 64 yards. He turned a short completion into a 42-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.
“When Perry came here, he was 162 pounds,” Wright said. "He’s 187 now. He’s put on 25 pounds in little over a year. His body has definitely changed. He came with and impressive skill set with his length and speed, and Coach (Bam) Bryant has really refined him into a top-level receiver. We’re blessed to have him here, and I’m extremely proud of the way he’s worked here in the year and a half to give himself a future in football.
Gulf Coast leads the all-time series 53-16-2 with the last victory coming in 2018 where the Bulldogs beat the Warriors 27-14.