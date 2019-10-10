Hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible today, cold front arriving by Saturday

Higher humidity expected for Thursday with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Models suggest today’s best rain chances in coastal Mississippi will be along and west of Hwy 49, mainly over Pearl River, Hancock, Stone, and Harrison Counties; models also suggest hardly any rain at all in eastern zones near George and Jackson Counties. By the end of today, rainfall totals in coastal Mississippi may reach up to one inch with isolated higher amounts possible. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms expected Friday and Friday night ahead of a cold front. A few showers may linger on Saturday morning as the front passes. Then, cooler and drier conditions arrive by Saturday afternoon. This front will drop our temps by 5 to 10 degrees: upper 80s Friday afternoon become upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday afternoon, lower 70s Friday morning become mid to lower 60s Saturday morning and perhaps upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday morning. Heading into next week, hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday thanks to the front stalling nearby. Then, yet another cold front could approach the area next Wednesday leading to more rain chances. The Gulf and Caribbean are quiet of any tropical activity. However, three Atlantic tropical disturbances are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and each could develop this week. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.