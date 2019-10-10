Food, fun and fellowship take center stage in faith-based Cruisin’ the Coast events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers faithfully participate in all that Cruisin’ the Coast has to offer. Each year more and more are getting involved in the events that are centered around Christ.
Mark Duffy is the original creator of Blessing of the Classics.
“The coast is so religious that they have these events like the Blessing of the Fleet and so forth. So I said why not have a Blessing of the Classics?" Duffy said.
Being five miles from the Gulf Coast wasn’t going to stop Duffy from putting together his event.
“It took a lot of persuasion and a lot of work to get Cruisin’ the Coast to allow us to be a part of it, and we are the only venue off the coast," Duffy said.
Down the road at First Baptist Church of Biloxi, just as many cruisers showed up for fellowship there, too. For members of that church, the reason the event has lasted several years is very clear.
“For us, it’s just a way to give back to the community, to open our church and say, ‘hey, community, we want you to be a part of what God’s doing.’ This is just a simple way for us to love you guys and be the hands and feet of Christ," said Zack Zettler, Equipping Pastor at FBC Biloxi.
Cruisers young and old enjoyed the cars, the music and the free food, but most of all, they enjoyed the fellowship with each other.
“We’ve got a lot of good people. It’s getting to be pretty crowded up here. It’s one of the events we don’t miss, I can tell you that. We make all of the stops and we do all the stamping," said Pat Nixon, a Cruisin’ participant from North Carolina.
Organizers said that as long as Cruisin’ the Coast rolls in South Mississippi, Blessing of the Classics and Cruisin’ at FBC Biloxi will continue to spread love and fellowship.
Visit GulfCoastWeekend.com to check out all of the events that are happening during this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast, vote for your favorite classic cars, watch features on some of the amazing vehicles you’ll see, and send us pics!
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.