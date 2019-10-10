CTC venue sites open as classic cars keep onlookers busy

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Cruisers began getting their site destination cards stamped at locations all over the Coast. One of those stops is in Pass Christian, where registered cars began lining up early with the hopes of possibly winning a few prizes.
The CTC venue sites are in Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Centennial Plaza, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.
As cars rolled by, Mary Dorling spent her day watching and heckling just about anyone with her bullhorn.
“I call it. My buddies bought me a horn and I’m going to talk as much as I can on it,” Dorling said. “I am sitting pretty on this porch.”
And she is sitting pretty, right beside her crew with a great view of their three cars across the street.
Down the street, Houston’s Julie Taylor is in GTO Heaven during her first Cruisin’ experience.
"What I’d really like to see is a woman out here with her really bad car with a nice, throaty sound to the engine and do the nastiest burn out ever. That would make me happy,” Taylor said.
