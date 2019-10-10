Classic cars head the auction block during three-day event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of classic cars are out on the streets around South Mississippi for Cruisin' the Coast.
Meanwhile, inside the Mississippi Coast Convention Center, a collection of cars are going on the auction block. The highest bidders rule at one of the car show’s most exciting events.
The cars are the stars as they pull on to the red carpet, and the competition begins.
There's nothing like the thrill of a car auction as people nervously bid against others to acquire their new pride and joy.
“It’s exciting. You see a lady and maybe her husband bid, or her, and the win the bid. They stand up high fiving, all excited. They get the car of their dreams. We make dreams come true,” said Pete Vicari with Vicari Auction Company.
The three-day Vicari car auction, a Cruisin’ the Coast tradition is off and running. This event gets international attention from buyers, sellers and collectors.
“We have people from California. We have people from Sweden here. People from Australia are going to bid by phone. We have people here from all over,” Vicari said.
By the time the dust settles, Pete Vicari expects to do $6 million in business. These car auctions have become very popular, almost like a sporting event with cable television and internet deals attracting viewers.
The goal is to find the most valuable, interesting and rare cars. Vicari knows all the big names in the exotic and classic car business. Those relationships guarantee that this event held inside the Mississippi Coast Convention Center features quality vehicles.
“We work all year long inviting people to bring their cars. We go out and search for unique stuff and try to bring it in. We’re very successful in getting those guys to come in,” Vicari said.
The auction continues Friday and Saturday at the Coast Convention Center. Doors open at 8:30 am.
You can also visit GulfCoastWeekend.com to check out all of the events that are happening during this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast, vote for your favorite classic cars, and watch features on some of the amazing vehicles you’ll see.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.