USM Career & Internship Expo brings students, potential employers together

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students met potential employers Tuesday afternoon during a Career & Internship Expo.
More than 100 businesses and agencies met with nearly 1,500 students during the event at the Thad Cochran Center.
Organizers said it was a great way for students to submit resumes and get information about various employment opportunities after graduation.
“Even though there aren’t companies that I’m interested in here today, it’s great practice to get out and dress up business professional and get out there and meet people," said Nate Moeller, a junior from Hattiesburg.
“USM has a lot of good candidates,” said Bryan Singleton, a New Orleans Division recruiter with the Drug Enforcement Administration. “The students remain professional, they’re asking good questions.”
Organizers said many of the employers who participated in the event will return to USM in the coming weeks to conduct extended interviews with many of the students they met.
