Training helps Pascagoula police officers save lives of those in distress

This is the second time this week Meadows has had to help someone under duress. Nineteen-year-old Noah Daigle had been missing for 18 days when Pascagoula Police got the call. Daigle, who has autism and is non-verbal, was found Sunday after a tip from someone at the Pascagoula Walmart. He had been missing from his Louisiana home since Sept. 18 with his car found near the Mississippi/Alabama border three days later and authorities in all three states searching for Daigle.