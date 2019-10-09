Three teens charged with making threats against St. Martin Middle School

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Since Saturday, three 13-year-olds in Jackson County have been arrested for making threats against their school, and Sheriff Mike Ezell says more arrests could be coming.
Investigators said the arrests stem from two separate incidents involving St. Martin Middle School. All three of the juveniles attend the middle school.
The first arrest happened Saturday, during a dance, where a student threatened to “shoot up” the school. Investigators arrested two more students Tuesday, on the same charges.
Sheriff Ezell said his deputies are at the school Wednesday following up on Tuesday’s threat, and more arrests could follow.
The sheriff wants to emphasize that these threats are no joke, and investigators take them seriously. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 2141, threats and statements like these are considered felony offenses.
The three juveniles are being held at the Jackson County Youth Court.
