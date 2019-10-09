Retiring police chief named Pascagoula temporary city manager

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Outgoing Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson now has a new position with the city.
With a 4-3 vote in executive session on Tuesday, the City Council named Johnson as the temporary acting city manager. Among those who voted against the move was Mayor Dane Maxwell.
After announcing his retirement last week, Johnson will now serve in the city manager role while the former city manager, Ryan Frederic, is out on family leave or until a permanent city manager is named.
“I think the council stepped up and showed confidence in me to lead not only the police department but to lead the entire city,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure that things are done properly, that we’re running like we’re supposed to run, we’re working within the perimeters of our form of government and make sure that happens moving forward before someone else is appointed to take my place.”
The assistant city manager Frank Corder will continue serving in the same position.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.