Pleasantly cool morning, warm afternoon, spotty shower or storm

Waking up Wednesday to pleasantly cool air and an almost crisp feel in the air. Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s which is a bit warmer than normal for this time of year. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon as onshore flow sets up off the Gulf. Chance for rain south of I-10 could be slightly lower and generally north of I-10 could be slightly higher. While most of us will stay rain-free today, those that do see rain will measure up to a half-inch in their rain gauges. Humidity increases tonight into Thursday and there will be another low chance for showers tomorrow. A strong cold front approaches our area by Friday. We’ll see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms from time to time on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning as the front arrives. Then, behind the front, cooler and drier air will arrive for Saturday afternoon and Sunday with afternoon temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s and morning temps in the lower 60s and upper 50s which is much closer to normal for this time of year. This nice fall feel will linger Sunday and into parts of Monday. Then we’ll start to see increasing humidity with a few hit-or-miss showers by next Tuesday. The Gulf and Caribbean are quiet of any tropical activity. However, three Atlantic tropical disturbances are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and each could develop this week. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.