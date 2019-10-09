Hinds Community College to receive $1.3 million grant for Workforce Development Initiative

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College will receive $1.3 million as part of the Delta Regional Authority and the U. S. Department of Labor investment to expand the impact of workforce development efforts through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities grant initiative.
Hinds CC is one of the eight organizations across the Mississippi River Delta region, including three in Mississippi, receiving a portion of the nearly $14.6 million investment.
These grant funds focus on rural areas hard hit by economic transition and who are recovering more slowly than others in the nation.
Hinds plans to create and enhance a national model for manufacturing and logistics training by focusing on three major workforce-training academies: Advanced Manufacturing, Inland Waterway Maritime and Logger Equipment Operations.
“With these additional resources, we can enhance our efforts to build world-class programs that will attract more students from the region and enable us to develop a larger pool prospective employees for these sectors," said Dr. Chad Stocks, vice president for Workforce Development & Coordination of Career/Technical Education.
With six locations in central Mississippi, Hinds enrolls about 12,000 students each Fall semester.
