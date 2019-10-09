Deputies investigating accident after car hits two kids on motorbikes in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County deputies are investigating an accident that sent two kids to USA Hospital in Mobile Tuesday.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles on a motorbike were hit by a car driven by an unidentified woman. One of the children, a 10-year-old boy, had to be airlifted to USA. The other child was taken to a local hospital before also being transported to USA.
The driver is not being charged at this time. But deputies will perform an investigation into the accident.
