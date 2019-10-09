Biloxi’s Cruisin’ Block Party expands in 2019

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic cars and big crowds made Biloxi’s Cruisin’ the Coast Block Party one of the biggest events of the week.
Bright and early, cruisers made their way to Biloxi hoping to squeeze into a prime viewing spot for the party.
At this event, many say you’ve got to look the part. That’s why Alice Enlowe dressed as Rosie the Riveter to add to the mystique surrounding her family’s 1938 Pontiac.
"I always like to dress the part when we take the car out. It’s more fun that way,” Enlowe said. “Most people don’t understand it quite as well because most people want to see the pin-up look, so it’s kind of nice when people do recognize the 1940′s Rosie the Riveter style.”
One classic car lots of people recognize is the 1977 black Pontiac Trans Am that Burt Reynolds made famous in “Smokey and the Bandit,” except at the block party, the Trans Am is the “Bayou Bandit" owned by Tim Collins, who said he’s used to the all the fanfare.
"The movie had a lot to do with it. I really enjoyed it, and this is the only car I ever wanted,” Collins said. “Not many people get to have their dream car, and I’d rather have this than anything else, so I guess I’m a pretty lucky guy. On the way down here, I had truckers blowing their horns and, on the CB, talking about ‘here’s the bandit.’ It’s like rock-star status.”
At this event, all these classic cars are rock stars, along with the owners, who said for them, Crusin the Coast is their main event.
“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and it’s a wonderful place, and where else can you go and see anything you can imagine in the world of cars?” Collins added.
