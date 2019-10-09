Beautiful today... more rain possible by Friday

A little more humidity is expected tomorrow. We’ll have a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. On Friday, a cold front will start to move in from the west. We’ll have a chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s. If the front moves through quickly, we’ll cool down into the 60s on Saturday morning. High temps may only reach the low 80s with a few showers. We’ll cool down into the low 60s on Sunday morning. We’ll stay mostly dry on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.