Waking up to a cool down. Afternoons still too warm for now.

After yesterday’s showers and cold front, today should be drier. Pleasant morning temperatures in the 60s will start the day. Afternoon highs will still be warmer than normal for early October: in the mid to upper 80s. The front will stall and sit offshore in the Gulf today. But, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, that stalled front will meander closer toward the coast and that could mean a slightly better chance for a spotty shower or two. Then, we’ll see a stronger cold front move into the area on Friday night into Saturday bringing our next best chance for rain. Somewhat cooler and drier air should arrive behind that front just in time for the weekend, possibly allowing for pleasant afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s for a change on Saturday and Sunday and cool morning temperatures in the lower 60s on the coast and perhaps 50s inland. The Gulf and Caribbean are quiet of any tropical activity. However, three Atlantic tropical disturbances are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and each could develop this week. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.