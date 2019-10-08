Victim identified in Pascagoula Studio 6 homicide investigation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula police have identified 63-year-old Manuel Flores as the victim from the homicide investigation at Studio 6 in Pascagoula.
Flores, who is originally from San Diego, California, was discovered on September 28 at 11:44 a.m. by housekeeping staff.
The family of Flores has been notified.
This remains an active investigation. We will continue to provide more details further into the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.
