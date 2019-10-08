Tribute honors Cruisers killed in accident during CTC 2016

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are making plenty of noise as they drive past a Biloxi lot on Highway 90, and all for a special reason.
Bonnie Denton and her husband, Donnie, set up a sign asking drivers to honk in memory of their friends Wayne and Jane.
“Each honk makes me think of them, brings back another memory," she said.
The couple was killed in an accident during Cruisin the Coast on October 3, 2016.
“It was just a freak accident. They both passed away in their car, as we watched. And it’s been very emotional for us to come back here, it’s bittersweet, but we do come back here and honor them every year," said Denton.
They do so by setting up this touching tribute - complete with Wayne and Jane’s Cruisin’ chairs and crosses marked with their names. A Texas flag from the car the couple was driving when they crashed flies above.
“It’s just a way of remembering them because they loved it here, and we don’t want to ever forget them,” said Denton.
Denton said Wayne and Jane were devoted Cruisers, coming year after year to enjoy not only the classic cars but also the many friendships they made.
“So we all have good memories of them. Some never knew them, but they’re learning the way we talk about them, we’ll never forget them because they were such good friends and such good people," said Denton.
