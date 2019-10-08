TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays in Gulfport following Harrison Co. deputy’s funeral

(Source: Photo WLOX)
October 8, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:01 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorists are being advised about potential heavy traffic in Gulfport Tuesday afternoon between 4-5 p.m. from Hwy 605 to Seaway Road to Three Rivers Road.

A large number of law enforcement officers will be in the area to attend Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Glenn Roe’s funeral. Drivers are asked to use caution and practice patience during this time.

Sgt. Roe was killed in a motorcycle wreck on September 28. He was not on duty at the time of the accident.

Gulfport Police will assist the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department with funeral services and the procession.

