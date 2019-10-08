South Mississippi Strong: Dancing priest goes viral for Jesus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man’s faith and dance moves have proven him to be South Mississippi Strong. Father Colten Symmes cuts a rug for Christ and for the kids he ministers at St. Patrick High School.
But a recent video of him dancing at a St. Patrick pep rally took his rhythm to a whole new viral level.
“The dance team coach invited me to come and be part of it,” Symmes said. “Well, it was a secret to the whole school, so none of the students knew about it except the dance team. They said the dance team with a special guest, and the students really got excited about it."
Symmes believes his moves motivated the students.
“I think it really helped the students get excited about Homecoming and everything,” he said.
So, does this mean Father Symmes is the Tony Manero of priests? Well, not exactly.
"I don’t do it all the time, but I’m a fan of dancing. I like to dance. It’s an aspect of the joy that I like to share with people,” Symmes added.
And sharing the joy of dance and the joy of spreading good news is what Symmes says he enjoys the most about being a priest, a vocation that he says is always evolving.
“There are always stereotypes of priests, you know, that priests never talk, they never have fun. So, this is an opportunity to really show a different side of what it means to be a priest, and it’s a great way to connect with the kids,” he said. “This is in no way a chance to lower the standards of the gospel, of what it means to be a Christian. But it’s a way to connect with them, to draw them into that holiness of life.”
By the way, Father Symmes was ordained into the priesthood just two years ago, and that video went viral, with more than 230,000 views on social media platforms.
