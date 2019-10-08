South Mississippi Strong: Dancing priest goes viral for Jesus

“There are always stereotypes of priests, you know, that priests never talk, they never have fun. So, this is an opportunity to really show a different side of what it means to be a priest, and it’s a great way to connect with the kids,” he said. “This is in no way a chance to lower the standards of the gospel, of what it means to be a Christian. But it’s a way to connect with them, to draw them into that holiness of life.”