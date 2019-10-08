Judge: School bus driver accused of touching a child is competent to stand trial

Sandoval is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl who was riding his bus in the fall of 2014. According to Ocean Springs Police, a report was filed by the child’s parent after the girl said her bus driver touched her outside and inside her pants on several occasions. The child told police Sandoval said it was “their secret” and for her not to tell anyone. According to the report, there were other children on the bus when these incidents took place.