Judge upholds injunction filed by Moss Point Mayor against city alderman

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County judge ruled in favor of Moss Point Mayor Mario King Tuesday. Mayor King filed a temporary restraining order against city alderman Sherwood Bradford back in September.
Tuesday, the judge upheld the injunction. The two were in court for several hours before the judge made the ruling.
After the ruling, both King and Bradford agreed the best thing to do was to move on.
“We’re going to continue to work together. We’re going to do all we can to make sure that the city business is taken care of. We’re going to stand on the forefront together as one, and we’re going to do a better job for our community,” Mario explained. “Today was just a day that was needed. But I’m glad that’s over, and we are moving forward.”
The ruling means Bradford is legally not allowed to step out of his scope of duties as an alderman.
“The judge gave the ruling. You have to accept it or go to jail,” Bradford said. “We’re going to move on. But I’m going to be Bradford, and he’s going to be Mario. We’re going to clash, but we’re going to [move on] for the best of Moss Point.”
King said he was forced to file this injunction because Bradford, he said, interferes with day-to-day operations, which include directing work crews and making decisions the mayor said Bradford shouldn’t be making.
But Bradford said that’s not the case. He said he’s doing his job as an elected official, and he will continue to do his job as an elected official and make sure that companies hired by the city are doing what they’re supposed to be doing and on time.
Tensions rose between the after Bradford proposed a new administration policy in July that included slicing the mayor’s pay as well as other limitations.
