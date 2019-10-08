Ingalls opens extends Shipbuilding Academy with new location in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is expanding its workforce development to Gulfport, adding a program for high school students in Harrison County that can help them earn college credits while learning job training.
Huntington Ingalls cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on its newest Shipbuilder Academy outpost, which is located in the old Gaston Point Elementary School.
Students from Biloxi, Gulfport, and Pass Christian schools will participate in the career tech program.
A total of 27 students are already enrolled in Ingalls’ new program. Students in this program can graduate high school with college credits already under their belt from MGCCC along with nationally recognized credentials and a job offer from Ingalls.
“This is where we give young men and women an opportunity to learn about shipbuilding and about all the trades and find out where they might actually do quite well and really have an interest in,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Shipbuilding is really about the people. We have a great facility and the facility is important, but the people is really what makes the shipbuilder great.”
Ingalls plans to expand the academy to include Long Beach, West Harrison, Harrison Central and D’Iberville high schools.
Multiple other workforce developments for students and adults have moved into the old Gaston Point Elementary, including Mississippi Power and Climb CDC.
