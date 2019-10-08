CRUISIN’ THE COAST: Hundreds of classic cars roll in Long Beach despite rainy weather

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast festivities fought rain for much of Monday but that didn’t stop hundreds from coming out and celebrating in Long Beach.
Live music and classic cars provided attendees with a night of nostalgia. More than 300 cars rolled through downtown Monday evening for the Long Beach parade.
The beautiful sunset was a welcome view to all those who fought through the rain and made it out to the Harbor Party.
“It is amazing and the weather is not bad," said Kathleen Bertucci. “It’s not bad. I am surprised. We were worried about it there for a little while but it turned out okay.”
Bertucci and her husband come every year. Sometimes they even pull their purple 1948 Plymouth out of the garage to participate. This year, however, they just watched. They were far from the only ones.
“Absolutely fabulous, great outcome," said Robert Sinopoli. “The weather didn’t stop us at all. First time out but we’re enjoying it. Great band, great cars, great people, totally enjoying it.”
Sinopoli has lived on the coast for years but this was the first time he got off work for the event. He brought his whole family out and enjoy the event with him. No matter the age, there was a little something for everyone.
“This is a really good time man," said Sinopoli’s son Eric. "I am the youngest one here so I haven’t seen any of these kind of cars before. It has been fun.”
Even the younger demographic got in on the fun though.
All the way down to the little ones, the parade and classic cars were enjoyed by everyone who showed up.
“They are having a ball! Especially at the parade," said Erica Olson, watching the children play.
Olson brought her whole family back for the third straight year. Many of those in attendance were regulars who plan on returning each year. A big reason why is the atmosphere.
“It is just like a big group party," said Bertucci. “It is like Mardi Gras. They throw beads and trinkets and all kinds of stuff. It is fantastic.”
While they came for the classic cars, many stayed for the timeless tunes. The Tip Tops had the Harbor rocking all evening long.
“Oh we good baby, we dancing, we going to have fun when it is all over and we’re going to enjoy this,” said Robbie White.
