Gulf Coast Bulldogs are No. 1 team in JUCO football

The 2019 season has been filled with upsets in the top 20, starting with the first week when No. 1 East Mississippi and No. 4 Jones lost. Last week’s action saw No. 1 Hutchinson lose 29-27 to No. 20 Highland, No. 3 EMCC lose to No. 7 Northwest Mississippi 56-36 and No. 4 Butler lose 49-20 to Independence.