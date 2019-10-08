Police: Driver in custody after pursuit ends in crash on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officers with the Biloxi Police Department are now clearing the scene after a police pursuit ended in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 just before 10 p.m. Monday night.
The accident happened right next to Edgewater Mall.
Captain Milton Houseman says police attempted to stop a vehicle, and the vehicle continued to drive slowly down Hwy 90 refusing to stop. After leading police on a low-speed pursuit, the vehicle then began driving on the wrong side of the highway.
According to witnesses, the vehicle crashed into two other cars after police laid down spike strips.
Capt. Houseman says the driver of the vehicle is in police custody.
Parts of Highway 90 were blocked off while officers cleared the scene. Major Chris DeBack says it doesn’t appear any cars with Cruisin the Coast were involved.
It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We will update the story as new details become available.
