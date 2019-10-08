Crusin’ the Coast brings back memories for retirees

“Our average age of our residents is 83. So, for a lot of these people, these are cars that they grew up with. These are cars that they learned to drive in, so when they get to see them they get to remember time with their family, when they first got married, when they first took their children out. So, it’s a great way to reminisce and be nostalgic about things and enjoy the day," said retirement home Chief of Residents, Chris Alexander.