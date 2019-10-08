Another cool morning expected on Wednesday

It was a beautiful, but warm afternoon in South Mississippi. We’ll stay quiet and cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 60s by Wednesday morning.
We’ll be back into the 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be very low. However, there will be a little bit more humidity expected on Thursday with highs in the 80s. A few more showers are possible. Hit and miss showers are possible on Friday as a cold front moves closer to us. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Depending on how quickly this front pushes through, we may only reach the low 80s on Saturday. Lows will be in the low 60s by Sunday morning.
In the tropics, there are three disturbances in the Atlantic. None are a threat to the Gulf Coast.
