Another cool morning expected on Wednesday

We’ll be back into the 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be very low. However, there will be a little bit more humidity expected on Thursday with highs in the 80s. A few more showers are possible. Hit and miss showers are possible on Friday as a cold front moves closer to us. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Depending on how quickly this front pushes through, we may only reach the low 80s on Saturday. Lows will be in the low 60s by Sunday morning.