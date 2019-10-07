Threat made against Ocean Springs High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Bonita Coleman, the Superintendent of the Ocean Springs School District, confirmed a threat was made against Ocean Springs High School on social media.
Dr. Coleman couldn’t say what day the threat was actually made, but students reported it on Monday.
An alert was sent out to parents notifying them of the incident.
Dr. Coleman says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation. We are currently working on getting more details about this incident.
