Tailgating NFL moms and Sorority spread breast cancer awareness

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the time of year when pink takes over the football field and the stands.
“We’re very excited to partner with the New Orleans Saints for our 12th year for the Crucial Catch and fan outreach and Think Pink, so today we are sporting think pink but we’re also sporting our black and gold,” says Shari Fisher with Zeta Tau Alpha.
Sunday, over a hundred Zeta sisters handed out over 70,000 ribbons, each one symbolizing a life lost in the battle with breast cancer.
Lisa Hill is the mother of NFL player and former LSU star running back Jeremy Hill, and now works to better communities through public outreach.
“Football basically is a huge thing. It’s something that brings people together. It reminds people of life. The ups and downs. The victories. The defeats," says Hill.
“We’re out here just bringing awareness because people don’t understand that cancer is very huge. Breast cancer is huge. If you are a risk factor, such as me, I’m a black woman. And black women are 7 times more likely to develop breast cancer.”
“They do work their butts off. So as a PFPMA mom, which is the Professional Football Player Mothers Association, we support our sons and we also support our communities. So when we see them going out, we know they’re not just going out because we told them to, but because they also have the passion to be an advocate for life.”
The NFL moms say seeing their sons wear pink out on the field to bring awareness is one of their proudest moments...But also say it’s important for the players to be pro-active on other issues as well.
“The players are not just out there to play football. They’re out there to support everyone. So it means a lot to be able to see, and express and help others," says Kim Murphy-Bunting, who’s son plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The American Cancer Society has also teamed up with the NFL to create an assessment tool to promote health and awareness.
