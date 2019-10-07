SUV flips over after driving into Ocean Springs city-vehicle

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs police responded to an accident on Hwy 90 near Walmart and McDonalds Monday afternoon.
Captain William Jackson confirmed the accident happened after a Chevy Tahoe SUV ran into the back of a Public Works truck. The impact caused the SUV to flip upside down.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital. But the extent of his or her injuries is unclear at this time.
The Public Works truck had a trailer attached to it. The truck and trailer were unoccupied.
It was not raining in the area at the time of the accident.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.