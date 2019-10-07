Surgery Center at Cedar Lake becomes part of Memorial Hospital

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Surgery Center at Cedar Lake on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi is now associated with Memorial Hospital. This new partnership offers Memorial patients three locations for outpatient surgical procedures.
Now, the center is called the Memorial Surgery Center at Cedar Lake.
The Cedar Lake facility will work with Memorial providers to offer a continuum of care before, during, and after the procedure.
Memorial Surgery Center at Cedar Lake provides a variety of outpatient surgical procedures, including general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT) and gastroenterology.
“We’re pleased to welcome these physicians and their staff to our healthcare team as we continue to expand our surgical services along the Gulf Coast,” said Kent Nicaud, Memorial President/CEO.
Memorial Surgery Center at Cedar Lake is located at 1720 B Medical Park Drive.
