Sights and sounds from the first day of Cruisin’ the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Sunday was the first day of the 23rd Annual Cruisin’ the Coast.
Cruisers and spectators alike rolled into downtown Gulfport for the 10th Annual View the Cruise, considered by some as the unofficial kickoff of Cruisin'.
The action wasn’t isolated to Harrison County. Hundreds turned up to Gautier’s Cruisin’ through the Decades event.
Did we miss any interesting cars you saw out and about on Sunday? Share your pictures here!
