Sights and sounds from the first day of Cruisin’ the Coast
By Ray Price and Tristan Ruppert | October 6, 2019 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:25 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Sunday was the first day of the 23rd Annual Cruisin’ the Coast.

Cruisers and spectators alike rolled into downtown Gulfport for the 10th Annual View the Cruise, considered by some as the unofficial kickoff of Cruisin'.

The action wasn’t isolated to Harrison County. Hundreds turned up to Gautier’s Cruisin’ through the Decades event.

