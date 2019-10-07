Missing autistic teen found safe in Pascagoula

Noah Daigle was last seen Sept. 18 after leaving his home in Louisiana. His vehicle was found near the Mississippi/Alabama line but he has not been seen. (Source: Ponchatoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | October 6, 2019 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:39 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A nonverbal autistic teenager who went missing from his Louisiana home last month has been found.

Noah Daigle was found in good health by officers with the Pascagoula Police Department, according to a post by the Ponchatoula Police Department made Sunday night.

Daigle had been missing since Sept. 18, with his car found near the Mississippi/Alabama border three days later.

According to a post on the Geaux Rescue Facebook page, which assisted in the effort to locate Daigle, the 19-year-old is with his grandfather and uncle.

A $3,500 reward had been offered for information on Daigle’s whereabouts. It is unclear at this time if the man who found Daigle will claim the reward.

