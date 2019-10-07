Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 7

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fun-filled day of region action as 23 out of 24 coast squads were on hand for week seven under the Friday Night Lights.
In their first road contest in nearly a month, East Central (4-2) looked to bounce back from a humbling loss to 5A powerhouse Picayune. After an early touchdown by Long Beach (1-5), the Hornets woke up on their next drive, finding the end zone with a quarterback keeper by senior Will Young. From there, East Central took the game over. Six different Hornets got into the end zone, helping East Central win 63-18 over the Bearcats in overwhelming fashion. Friday’s victory marks the second time this season the Hornets have score 60 or more points in a game.
D’iberville returned home in week seven to continue their win streak. Senior athlete and Mississippi State commit Jaden Walley led the way with 179 all-purpose yards to help the Warriors (5-1) win their fourth consecutive game with a 28-14 victory over Ocean Springs (2-4).
After being shutout last season by Harrison Central, Biloxi (5-1) wanted payback. Junior running back K.K. Kendrick ran in for three touchdowns in the first half along with a 60-yard pick-six by senior safety Dajour Brown to give the Indians a 28-7 lead by halftime. The Red Rebels (3-3) the deficit down to two midway through the fourth, but Biloxi would hang on, winning 28-26 for their first district victory of the season.
St. Martin senior running back Kevin Ferguson mimicked Biloxi’s Kendrick, only in the second half. Ferguson broke the 28-28 tie between the Yellow Jackets and Hancock Hawks with three rushing touchdowns, helping to lead St. Martin to a 54-35 victory in region play.
Picayune continues to dominate anyone that stands in their path and Gautier happened to be their next victim. Running backs Cameron Thomas and Austin Samples combined for five touchdowns as the Maroon Tide shutout the Gators 55-0 to stay undefeated (6-0) on the season.
Final scores from all other coast games are listed below:
Pascagoula 26/Hattiesburg 7
Brandon 29/George County 6
Pass Christian 42/Bay High 14
Gulfport 36/West Harrison 8
Moss Point 46/St. Stanislaus 38
Stringer 20/Resurrection 35
Pearl River Central 6/Wayne County 21
Poplarville 44/Forrest County AHS 0
Stone 40/Purvis 42 (Double Overtime!)
St. Patrick 0/North Forrest 12 (Halftime/will resume Monday at 6 p.m.)
