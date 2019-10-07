Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 7

In their first road contest in nearly a month, East Central (4-2) looked to bounce back from a humbling loss to 5A powerhouse Picayune. After an early touchdown by Long Beach (1-5), the Hornets woke up on their next drive, finding the end zone with a quarterback keeper by senior Will Young. From there, East Central took the game over. Six different Hornets got into the end zone, helping East Central win 63-18 over the Bearcats in overwhelming fashion. Friday’s victory marks the second time this season the Hornets have score 60 or more points in a game.